A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being pulled from the river yesterday morning (Sunday).

At 10.15am, emergency services were called to the river, near Woodstock Road, Kempston – close to the football club and swimming pool.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any info should report it online or call police on 101, quoting reference 115 of Sunday.

