Travelodge Bedford reveals its lost and found - including a 3ft pink chocolate Peppa Pig

Where would you find a trunk of 100 Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Union Jack flags and a 3ft pink chocolate Peppa Pig?

In the lost and found office at Bedford’s Travelodge

They are just two of the more bizarre items the budget chain has found as it reveals some of the more interesting items left behind in its hotels over the last 12 months.

Travelodge, Goldington Road

As well as the flags and famous pig at two of the town’s hotels, Bedford customers have also left behind a box of novelty hats and moustaches and, bizarrely, a sapphire engagement ring – perhaps she said no.

Over at the Travelodge in Marston Moretaine, absent-minded customers forgot to take a pair of Wilson Pro tennis rackets and a vintage Royal Albert bone china tea set.

And perhaps a musician was on the way back from a gig as they left behind a saxophone at the Toddington M1 southbound Travelodge.

Further afield – though equally as bizarre – was an item left at the King’s Cross Travelodge

Housekeepers got a royal surprise when they entered room 40 and found a replica of Queen Elizabeth state imperial crown sat on a cushion in the middle of the bed. The customer – a French jeweller – was in such a rush to catch his Eurostar train to Paris, he forgot his crown.

