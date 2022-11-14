Mate, is this what you meant when you said you wanted to meet a Bedfordshire Clanger?

Oh dear, oh dear – there’s nowt as queer as guests.

And Travelodge staff know better than most as they’ve just revealed some of the weird and wonderful requests over the year – including the company’s five hotels in Bedfordshire.

My personal favourite is from one of the town’s hotels: Where can I meet the Bedfordshire Clangers?

One of the original Clangers - not to be confused with the Bedfordshire Clanger

If only that adorable family of mouse-like whistling creatures hailed from Bedfordshire – but alas,no.

However, we do have the hybrid savoury/sweet treat with meat at one end and jam at the other. Perhaps that’s what they meant *read in sarcastic tone*

A brave guest to the Goldington Road Travelodge also asked: Can you arrange for me to have dinner with the lions at Woburn Safari Park?

Though I suspect, if hotel staff had been able to organise that one, at least there would have been one less for breakfast.

An adorable African lion cub born at Woburn Safari Park (Picture courtesy of Woburn Safari Park)

I’m sure staff must spend much of their time with their head in their hands, especially with another query from a Bedford patron: Can you arrange my son’s christening for tomorrow at Woburn Abbey?

Only the day’s notice, then *shake my head*

Another guest at the Goldington Road Travelodge clearly was no David Attenborough, it would seem – asking: Where can I see a flock of Leighton buzzards? *nowhere, mate*

And it’s not just guests visiting Bedford, either. The other Travelodge hotels in Luton have also had some humdingers.

Travelodge Bedford

Can you arrange for me to have tea with the Mad Hatters?

Can easyJet pick me up from the hotel?

How many mountains were foraged for the plant-based burger?

I’ve forgotten my passport; can someone drive to my home to collect it?

Can someone carry my luggage to the Ryanair check-in?

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge.

