Some of the country’s top children’s authors are set to perform readings on stage in Bedford on June 21 and 22 as part of the town’s Kite and Motoring Festival.

It’s part of Bedford Borough’s Year of Reading, an initiative aiming to encourage more children and young people to enjoy the benefits of reading.

The readings will be taking place on stage in Russell Park inside a tent close to the motoring display area.

Performers include comedian Olaf Falafel, author of the book Blobfish, winner of The Queen’s Knickers Award in 2023, about a fish that loves telling jokes.

Julia Jarman is among the authors performing in the reading tent as part of the Bedford Kite and Motoring Festival this weekend

Saturday’s programme begins at 10am with Toby’s Tall Tales, a fixture from regular story-telling events across the borough.

At 11am Julia Jarman, who has had more than 100 books published during a 40-year writing career, will take to the stage.

A Rhyme Time session, aimed at children aged between zero and five follows at midday, before Lou Treleaven, whose books include Turns Out I’m an Alien, performs at 1pm.

Then at 2pm Michelle Robinson, who this month is releasing a book entitled Kiwi Needs a Wee-Wee, about a kiwi bird who wees everywhere, is performing on the stage, before Falafel rounds off day one at 3pm.

Sunday’s programme features Toby’s Tall Tales at 10am, before second performances of the weekend from Jarman at 11am and Robinson at midday.

Bedford based Jonas Lane, author of the book Slipp in Time takes to the stage at 1pm before Litchfield, author of books including The Bear and The Piano performs at 2pm.

A session of Inclusive Stories, targeted at children with special educational needs and disabilities, rounds off the weekend at 3pm.

Councillor Jane Walker said: “The Kite and Motoring Festival is a regular highlight of the calendar, and the Year of Reading is a fantastic opportunity to add an all-new dimension to the weekend.

“I know that families will love the opportunity to be entertained by so many great authors and performers.”

The festival will be open between 10am and 4pm and will feature activities include professional kite flying, vehicle exhibitions, come and try water sports, a cavalcade of iconic vehicles and concerts in the bandstand from performers include the Bedford Town Band and Bedford Brass.

