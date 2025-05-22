Bedford Kite Festival will be flying high and motoring when it returns in June

Get set for a weekend of family fun at the Bedford Kite & Motoring Festival which is back next month.

The popular festival, which is expected to attract thousands of visitors, will be held on Saturday and Sunday (June 21 and 22) across Russell Park, The Embankment, River Great Ouse and Mill Meadows.​​

But The Bedford Kite and Motoring Festival isn’t just about vehicles – it’s a free festival packed with fun for all ages.

The family-focused event will offer even more this year with a whole host of motor vehicles, kite flyers, vegan fare, music, food and drink, river entertainment and children’s activities.

One of the highlights of the two-day event will be the colourful kite displays, which always make for a fantastic display.

And organisers are hoping to thrill classic cars lovers with a line-up of up to 300 classic and unique vehicles spanning 100 years.

The festival will also offer a dedicated area for families of children and young people with special educational needs and/or a disability (SEND).

This area will have a quiet space for people to sit and have a sensory break from the crowds, a dedicated bouncy castle for children with SEND, a changing places toilet and an information stand.

Here's a run-down of what to look forward to:

​> Breathtaking kite displays: Watch the skies come alive with vibrant colours and intricate designs as expert kite flyers dazzle the crowds.

> Boating adventures: A chance to relax or paddle your way to fun on the river

> Live music and entertainment: Groove to tunes from talented performers while soaking in the festival atmosphere.

> Family-friendly attractions: Keep the little ones entertained with funfair rides, games, and more.

> Craft marquee, food courts & vegan market: Explore unique handcrafted items and delicious plant-based treats alongside a variety of food and drink vendors.

"This festival embodies Bedford borough's commitment to bringing people together through shared passions," said Andrea Spice, Bedford Borough Council's Conservative portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity.

"From awe-inspiring kites to lovingly preserved vehicles, every element celebrates creativity and heritage."

Visit Bedford Borough Council’s website for more details.

