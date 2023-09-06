This is how the new building at Bedford's former Greyfriars police station could look
Wow, look at this building – do you like it?
It’s a mock-up of how the redevelopment on the former Greyfriars police station might look.
At the start of July, Bedford Today revealed how outline planning permission had been secured for 105 new homes in an eight-storey building
But here, we can show you what it might actually look like.
The mock-up was posted – along with the usual current file pictures of the former station in the town centre – on Rightmove by Compass Elevation, Bedford
The scheme – prepared by CASS (formerly BE1 Architects) – is for:
An eight-storey building
Providing for up to 105 new homes
The homes will be in the form of two, three and four bedroom apartments
It will include 30% affordable housing