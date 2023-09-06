News you can trust since 1845
This is how the new building at Bedford's former Greyfriars police station could look

By Clare Turner
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
Wow, look at this building – do you like it?

It’s a mock-up of how the redevelopment on the former Greyfriars police station might look.

At the start of July, Bedford Today revealed how outline planning permission had been secured for 105 new homes in an eight-storey building

How the new building might look (Picture:CASS (formerly BE1 Architects))How the new building might look (Picture:CASS (formerly BE1 Architects))
How the new building might look (Picture:CASS (formerly BE1 Architects))

But here, we can show you what it might actually look like.

The mock-up was posted – along with the usual current file pictures of the former station in the town centre – on Rightmove by Compass Elevation, Bedford

You can view the listing here

The scheme – prepared by CASS (formerly BE1 Architects) – is for:

An eight-storey building

Providing for up to 105 new homes

The homes will be in the form of two, three and four bedroom apartments

It will include 30% affordable housing

