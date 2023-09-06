This is how the new building at Bedford's former Greyfriars police station could look

What do you think?

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wow, look at this building – do you like it?

It’s a mock-up of how the redevelopment on the former Greyfriars police station might look.

How the new building might look (Picture:CASS (formerly BE1 Architects))

But here, we can show you what it might actually look like.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mock-up was posted – along with the usual current file pictures of the former station in the town centre – on Rightmove by Compass Elevation, Bedford

The scheme – prepared by CASS (formerly BE1 Architects) – is for:

An eight-storey building

Providing for up to 105 new homes

The homes will be in the form of two, three and four bedroom apartments