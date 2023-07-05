News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Outline planning permission secured for 105 new homes in 8-storey building at Bedford's former Greyfriars police station

The roundabout will also be removed and replaced with a signalised junction
By Clare Turner
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST

Outline planning permission has now been secured for the redevelopment on the former Greyfriars police station in the town centre.

The scheme – prepared by CASS (formerly BE1 Architects) – is for:

An eight-storey building

Greyfriars police stationGreyfriars police station
Greyfriars police station

Providing for up to 105 new homes

Most Popular

The homes will be in the form of two, three and four bedroom apartments

It will include 30% affordable housing

Read More
Man and woman from Bedfordshire charged with murder after police find body of 2-...

It also incorporates town centre uses on the ground floor like subterranean parking, cycle and bin storage, and raised first floor deck areas of open space and landscaping.

The proposal is the first to be approved within the wider Greyfriars regeneration area and it’s hoped it will be the start point for the wider regeneration of the area.

Following extensive negotiations with Bedford Borough Council, the site boundary has been amended to include additional land to facilitate so the Greyfriars roundabout can be removed and replace with a signalised junction.

A Section 106 contribution of £250,000 towards the works was also made to supplement £2.31million funding already secured by the council via the Government’s Towns Fund.

The site is now being marketed for sale by Bedfordshire Police and DLP Planning Ltd is acting on behalf of the police and crime commissioner for Bedfordshire.

Related topics:BedfordGovernmentBedfordshire PoliceTowns Fund