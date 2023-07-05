Outline planning permission secured for 105 new homes in 8-storey building at Bedford's former Greyfriars police station

The roundabout will also be removed and replaced with a signalised junction

Outline planning permission has now been secured for the redevelopment on the former Greyfriars police station in the town centre.

The scheme – prepared by CASS (formerly BE1 Architects) – is for:

An eight-storey building

Greyfriars police station

Providing for up to 105 new homes

Advertisement

Advertisement

The homes will be in the form of two, three and four bedroom apartments

It will include 30% affordable housing

It also incorporates town centre uses on the ground floor like subterranean parking, cycle and bin storage, and raised first floor deck areas of open space and landscaping.

The proposal is the first to be approved within the wider Greyfriars regeneration area and it’s hoped it will be the start point for the wider regeneration of the area.

Following extensive negotiations with Bedford Borough Council, the site boundary has been amended to include additional land to facilitate so the Greyfriars roundabout can be removed and replace with a signalised junction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Section 106 contribution of £250,000 towards the works was also made to supplement £2.31million funding already secured by the council via the Government’s Towns Fund.