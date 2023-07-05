Outline planning permission secured for 105 new homes in 8-storey building at Bedford's former Greyfriars police station

Outline planning permission has now been secured for the redevelopment on the former Greyfriars police station in the town centre.
The scheme – prepared by CASS (formerly BE1 Architects) – is for:
An eight-storey building
Providing for up to 105 new homes
The homes will be in the form of two, three and four bedroom apartments
It will include 30% affordable housing
It also incorporates town centre uses on the ground floor like subterranean parking, cycle and bin storage, and raised first floor deck areas of open space and landscaping.
The proposal is the first to be approved within the wider Greyfriars regeneration area and it’s hoped it will be the start point for the wider regeneration of the area.
Following extensive negotiations with Bedford Borough Council, the site boundary has been amended to include additional land to facilitate so the Greyfriars roundabout can be removed and replace with a signalised junction.
A Section 106 contribution of £250,000 towards the works was also made to supplement £2.31million funding already secured by the council via the Government’s Towns Fund.
The site is now being marketed for sale by Bedfordshire Police and DLP Planning Ltd is acting on behalf of the police and crime commissioner for Bedfordshire.