The Bear in Bedford reopens with Barley Mow to follow soon
The High Street pub opened on Friday
Good news – if you haven't already heard – The Bear has reopened.
Last month we revealed how staff and drinkers alike were shock when The Bear and the Barley Mow – both Admiral Taverns pubs – suddenly shut their doors
And on Friday afternoon, the High Street pub was back in full swing.
Bedford Today also revealed how another Admiral Taverns boozer, The Five Bells, in Cople, had shut – but that too has reopened.
A spokesperson from Admiral Taverns said: “We're delighted that both The Bear and The Five Bells have recently reopened under brand-new, passionate licensees and we're hoping to reopen The Barley Mow soon over the coming weeks.”