The Bear

Two of Bedford’s most loved pubs – The Bear and the Barley Mow – have suddenly shut their doors.

Staff were told this morning by owners Big Cat Coma which also owns the Five Bells in Cople and The Plough in Newport Pagnell.

It’s not known how long the two Bedford pubs will stay closed but staff are said to be gutted.

The Barley Mow

On the Five Bells Facebook page, it said: “It is with very heavy hearts that we have to announce the closure of The Five Bells under our watch.

“We would like to thank all our wonderful customers, performers and of course our fantastic team of staff for being with us during our tenure.

“We are sure that this is not the end of the road for The Five Bells but we do not know what the pub company has decided to do next, however, our time as caretakers of this beautiful public house is sadly at an end and we will not be reopening again.”

We’ve approached Big Cat Coma for comment.

