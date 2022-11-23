He had been due to appear in court over stalking allegations in De Parys Avenue

A man in his 40s attacked two police officers as they arrested him for failing to appear in court.

He had been due to appear in court following allegations of stalking, assault and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour in De Parys Avenue this June.

When the man was arrested again yesterday (Tuesday), he assaulted two officers – kicking and spitting at them.

In a Facebook post, DS Sgt Phil Boyd said: “In my opinion, a dangerous individual is off the street.”

The man has been charged with two counts of assault on an emergency worker and has been remanded to police custody.

