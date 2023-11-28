Swiss deep house duo Adriatique confirms open air Bedford date day before Fatboy Slim
Following the announcement of Fatboy Slim, a second summer event at the historic Tofte Manor has been unveiled.
Swiss deep house duo Adriatique will be making their debut in the grounds of the historic 17th century manor in Sharnbrook. They’ll be playing the day before the legendary DJ – which has already sold out – on Saturday, July 6.
The duo have become all too familiar with unmissable one-off events at iconic locations all over the world including Zurich, Tel Aviv, Ibiza, and New York under their ‘X’ brand. And next summer at Tofte Manor, Adriatique will be taking ravers into the deepest, grooviest corners of their record box over an extended three-hour sunset set.