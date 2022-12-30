Two bus operators have signed up for the government’s scheme to provide affordable bus travel to residents with a £2 bus fare cap.

The Department for Transport (DfT) led scheme, which encourages people to ‘get around for £2’, will run from January 1 to March 31.

All adult single fares will be capped at £2 and all return fares capped at £4 on bus services operated by participating companies.

Stagecoach and Uno have signed up for the scheme

In Bedford Stagecoach and Uno have signed up for the scheme.

Councillor Charles Royden, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: “We know the cost of living pressures are affecting many people and hopefully these discounted fares will help Bedford borough residents to cut costs as they use buses to get to school, to work and to visit our town and city centres.

“Swapping car journeys for bus trips also helps to reduce the number of cars in our town and city centres, reducing congestion, cutting emissions and improving the environment.