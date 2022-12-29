Up The Buses: Bedford fares are changing

Stagecoach is raising its fares in the new year.

In a statement on its website, it said: “We’re sorry, we've done our best to hold back fare increases but due to rising costs, we've had to make the difficult decision to increase our fares in the east from Sunday, January 8, 2023.

"We’ll continue to offer the same ticket types, but at slightly different prices.

The new bus fares will be introduced from January 8

“These are the first network-wide fare increases we have made for over four and a half years, since April 2018, and we’ve worked hard to absorb significant cost increases to keep fares below the rate of inflation.

“Fares contribute to the day-to-day running of our services as well as investment in improvements for our communities across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Peterborough.”