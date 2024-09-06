Staff parking at Bedford Hospital up for review amid rumours permits could be revoked

Employee parking at Bedford Hospital is being reviewed amid rumours staff could see their permits revoked.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed it is “reviewing the current arrangements” to see if there can be consistent policies across both Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital for staff.

But for one concerned reader – who wanted to remain anonymous – claims rumours are circulating suggesting senior hospital management are planning to revoke staff permits for a number of reasons including distance and bus routes.

Parking has always been an issue at Bedford Hospital with patients and staff constantly regularly receiving fines when parking illegally in desperation.

"The car parks are not fit for purpose and to punish some of the most hard working and important people in the country is disgraceful,” the reader said.

But Beds Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust says no proposals have yet been issued and no decisions have yet been made.

A spokesman also confirmed the trust is reviewing the current arrangements and “remain committed to engaging with staff throughout the process”.

“The trust already has policies in place which provide permits to staff based on distance from the hospital site. With the restricted space and little opportunity for expansion, providing sufficient car parking can be difficult to manage,” the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said.

"Currently there are different arrangements on the trust’s two sites and the trust is reviewing the current arrangements to explore where there can be consistent policies across the trust and to try and improve access to various sustainable travel options for staff.

"However, no proposals have yet been issued and no decisions have yet been made. As discussions progress, we remain committed to engaging with staff throughout this process to gather feedback and review the impact of different proposals on our staff to help us refine our internal travel policies where necessary.”

The spokesman went on to say: “All staff car parks at Bedford are accessed via barrier entry. The Britannia Road car park, which is the main staff car park, has 887 spaces. A smaller car park on the Britannia Road site with 216 spaces is prioritised for staff working a regular pattern of late shifts or night and weekend working, or who work in the community or who are required to work across both hospital sites.”

Our Bedford Today reader said: “The NHS wouldn't exist without nurses, doctors, administration staff, cleaners, porters etc if these plans go ahead there will be a mass revolt and this trust will become criminally understaffed if it is not already. This could almost certainly result in poor care if not fatalities.

“These people save lives on a daily basis, something has to change.”