Spiral Freerun, a group dedicated to promoting fitness, community, and personal development through parkour, has signed a long-term lease at Bedford’s Harpur Centre.

Founded in 2012, Spiral Freerun provides high-quality parkour sessions for individuals aged four and up, fostering physical fitness, social skills, and personal growth. It’s particularly impactful for those with learning difficulties such as ADHD and Autism, with its programmes offering life-changing for many participants.

After a successful period operating on a temporary basis, Spiral Freerun is now firmly rooted at the heart of Bedford, continuing its mission to inspire and engage the local community.

The move to a permanent home in the Harpur Centre signifies a new chapter for Spiral Freerun. With a prime location and increased visibility, the organisation is poised to expand its reach and further solidify its role as a vital community asset.

Samantha Laycock, Harpur Centre manager, said: "We are thrilled to have Spiral Freerun as a permanent part of the Harpur Centre. Their commitment to the community aligns perfectly with our values, and we’re confident they will continue to inspire visitors of all ages. Their unique offering brings a fresh dynamic to the Centre, and we couldn’t be happier to support their vision."

Tellon Capital added: "We’re excited to see Spiral Freerun’s continued success in their new home. The team at Harpur Centre is proud to host such a vibrant and impactful organisation, and we look forward to seeing them thrive in the long term."

Luke Brown, chief executive of Spiral Freerun, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be operating within the Harpur Centre at the heart of Bedford. This move provides us with an incredible opportunity to showcase the benefits of parkour while bringing the community together in ways we’ve never been able to before.

“The support we’ve received from Harpur Centre, Tellon Capital, and the Bedford community has been overwhelming, and we are committed to delivering a space that not only serves our members but also becomes a source of pride for the town. Our promise is to create a vibrant hub where people of all ages and backgrounds can connect, learn, and thrive."

Spiral Freerun’s new home represents an exciting addition to the Harpur Centre, complementing other attractions such as Putt Putt Noodle.

More information about Spiral Freerun is available on the website.