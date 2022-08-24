Site managers at three different developments in Bedford win major industry award

Three Bellway site managers from different housing developments in Bedford have each scooped a prestigious construction industry award.

Sean Howard, site manager at Bellway’s Brook View site in Wixams, Alan Holmes, project manager at Bellway’s New Cardington Fields development in Shortstown and Josh Croxford, senior site manager at the New Cardington Gate development in Shortstown, have all won the Pride in the Job Quality Award.

From left, Alan Holmes, Josh Croxford and Sean Howard

Organised by the National Housebuilding Council, the awards recognise those who achieve the highest standards in construction.

It’s the second time Sean, who lives in Bedford, has won the Pride in the Job Quality Award.