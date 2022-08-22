Cool 70s Bedford party house goes on the market
It is perfect for entertaining
OK, I admit it, as far as I’m concerned the 1970s is one of the coolest eras.
Great music (think Bowie and Led Zep), great fashions (think flares and hippie chic) and great toys (think The Space Hopper and The Chopper bike).
But all good things from the past can always benefit from a bit of an update, can’t they?
And this 1970s beauty is a perfect example of that.
On the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, for offers over £750,000, this detached family home in Nursery Gardens has had something of an revamp.
For the first time since writing these property pieces, I’ve made the mega living room the main picture. And you can probably see why.
It has a partly vaulted ceiling, bi-folding doors and a feature fireplace housing a television above – that screams 70s opulence.
It’s perfect for partying with the fab kitchen and garden too.