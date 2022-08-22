News you can trust since 1845
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)

Cool 70s Bedford party house goes on the market

It is perfect for entertaining

By Clare Turner
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 5:29 pm

OK, I admit it, as far as I’m concerned the 1970s is one of the coolest eras.

Great music (think Bowie and Led Zep), great fashions (think flares and hippie chic) and great toys (think The Space Hopper and The Chopper bike).

But all good things from the past can always benefit from a bit of an update, can’t they?

And this 1970s beauty is a perfect example of that.

On the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, for offers over £750,000, this detached family home in Nursery Gardens has had something of an revamp.

For the first time since writing these property pieces, I’ve made the mega living room the main picture. And you can probably see why.

It has a partly vaulted ceiling, bi-folding doors and a feature fireplace housing a television above – that screams 70s opulence.

It’s perfect for partying with the fab kitchen and garden too.

You can view the listing on Rightmove here

1. Living room

This room measures 21ft 1in by 20ft 5in. It has a partly vaulted ceiling, bi-folding doors and a feature fireplace housing a television above

Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

2. Kitchen/breakfast room

This room measures 22ft 3in by 19ft 9in

Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

3. Kitchen/breakfast room

This room features a range of modern kitchen units and integrated appliances, an island/breakfast bar with a granite top and ample space for a breakfast table/seating area. The kitchen/breakfast room also boasts a further set of bi-fold doors to the rear garden

Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

4. Dining room

This room measures 15ft 4in by 9ft 9in and is at the front of the house

Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

