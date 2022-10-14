Unhappy customers have been left shocked by the sudden closure of Silks Hair, Beauty and Tanning Salon in Bedford.

Customers who had appointments for treatments say they turned up at the Lime Street salon to find it locked – with no information about on whether refunds are available for pre-paid vouchers.

And they claimed vouchers were still being sold up to the date of the closure.

One said: “I had an appointment last Thursday and only found out they had closed when I arrived at the salon to find it locked up with a notice on the door. I was very disappointed that there was no notification beforehand.”

An announcement that the salon was closing was apparently posted on Silks’ Facebook page – but the page is no longer available and its website is now offline, with a message stating the account has expired.

A sign posted in the window of the salon states: "It is with the deepest regret and sadness that Silks is now closed. This is something that unfortunately is out of our control.

Advertisement

"We will all remember the fantastic moments that we have all shared with our clients. The love, laughter and special memories will be stored in our hearts forever.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for 10 fantastic years. We will miss you all. Love Silks xxx"

The popular salon had a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on Google, with reviewers praising its staff – who one Facebook commenter said were ‘in shock’ following the closure.

Advertisement

Bedford Today has approached Silks for a comment.