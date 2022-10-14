Have-a-go hero seriously injured as he tried to stop ram raid at Post Office near Bedford

A have-a-go hero who tried to stop a gang of ram-raiders has been seriously injured.

At around midnight on Wednesday (October 12) a Land Rover smashed into the Post Office on Houghton Conquest High Street.

A gang of people were seen dressed in black and wearing balaclavas – and believed to be armed with weapons including a sledgehammer and metal bar.

Police are appealing for information

A man who tried to stop them was assaulted and left with serious injuries.

The gang fled in a vehicle in the direction of the A6.

The Land Rover is believed to have been stolen from Ampthill the previous day (Tuesday, October 11).

Detective Inspector Tanya Shotbolt is leading the investigation into the ram raid. She said: “We are taking this incident very seriously and a thorough investigation is underway. Not only did the group attempt to force their way into a business property using a stolen vehicle, they have shown complete disregard for others and seriously assaulted a man who attempted to stop them.

“This is a dangerous group of people and it’s really important that anyone with information about the incident gets in touch, so that we can identify them and prevent them from carrying out further offences.

“If you witnessed a Land Rover with the registration number E965 TAG driving in and around the Houghton Conquest area prior to midnight, or indeed if you witnessed the incident or have any camera footage which you have not yet provided to us, please do get in touch.

“We’re also encouraging everyone to ensure they are properly securing any high powered vehicles they may have, to reduce the risk of them being stolen and used in such a crime. We’d also ask businesses to ensure that they check what security measures they have in place, including CCTV cameras, to help deter criminals. Finally, we would ask anyone who witnesses a similar incident, not to confront the group but to instead call 999 immediately with as much information as possible.”

