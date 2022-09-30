RSPCA appeal after body of a dog found in suitcase in Clapham High Street

The suitcase

The RPSCA is appealing after the body of a dog was found zipped inside a suitcase in Clapham High Street.

The body of the German Shephard was found by a member of the public on Friday, September 9.

They contacted the police and the RSPCA, who are now investigating.

The body of the dog inside the suitcase

The dog was not microchipped, but RSPCE Inspector Jon Knight says he is keen to trace the owners and is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

He said: “The dog was a German Shepherd and vets who examined the body said that the dog had not been dead very long.

“We are not able to establish a cause of death but the dog was thin. The dog had been found curled inside the suitcase with a bedsheet. There is no evidence to suggest the dog was confined in the case prior to their death but the incident does appear suspicious.

“Anyone with information should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0800 123 8018.”

The suitcase was black and a synthetic lightweight type with wheels.