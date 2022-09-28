A former boxer is raising money for a fellow soldier who served alongside him in the 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment after he suffered horrific injuries in a parachuting accident.

Michael Lewis, who fought with Lance Corporal Lee Crudgington in Afghanistan, was injured by British friendly fire. He was left with blast wounds which nearly severed his left arm, left shrapnel wounds to his left knee and blast wounds to his right leg which had to be amputated below the knee.

Lee, who serves with the Red Devils Parachute Regiment Display Team, sustained life changing injuries following a horrific parachute accident in France in the summer.

Former boxer Michael Lewis is raising funds by taking art in a sponsored boxing match at the Bunyan Centre in Bedford

On July 2, Paratrooper Lee, who joined 2 PARA in 2005, was speed flying in France when he crashed and was left with very serious life changing injuries.

Lee, an experienced skydiver, spent 10 years on the Red Devils Parachute Display Team, racking up more than 5,000 jumps. He was in intensive care in French hospitals and needed a 12 hour operation to stabilise his pelvis.

Said Michael: “Lee is back in the UK being cared for in hospital undergoing countless surgeries and starting the long path to recovery.

Lance Corporal Lee Crudgington was injured in a parachute accident

“Lee was there for me when I sustained life changing injuries and I want to be there for him. Stepping back in the ring and boxing is my way to help Lee get the help and support he needs.

“SUPPORT OUR PARAS does what it says on the tin. We support our Paras in The Parachute Regiment and Airborne Forces through the welfare of veterans, serving soldiers and their families and widows, and through the maintenance of its regimental efficiency, ethos, spirit and heritage.”

Michael is boxing at the Bunyan Centre in Bedford, on Friday, December, 2, to raise money to help with Lee’s recovery. The target is £1,000.

The Crudgington Appeal is run by SUPPORT OUR PARAS, to help support ‘one of our own and his family after a serious speed flying accident’.