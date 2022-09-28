Bedford pop star Tom Grennan announces 2023 UK headline arena tour and new album

Bedford's Tom Grennan has announced a headline arena tour in March 2023

Bedford home grown talent Tom Grennan has announced his biggest UK tour to date, and first headline arena shows.

Beginning in March 2023, the What Ifs & Maybes UK Tour is a landmark achievement for Grennan – a musician who proudly boasts he’s completed writing the biggest, boldest, best set of songs of his career.

With a new single ‘All These Nights’, out now, and looking ahead to his forthcoming new studio album, titled What Ifs & Maybes, Grennan says he’s stepping into an ‘exhilarating new creative chapter with planet-sized ambitions’.

He said: “I've called my new album What Ifs & Maybes. It's about going with your gut, not your head, because you never know what's going to happen. I'm not afraid to jump into the unknown - because it's exciting.

“It's about rolling the dice and living your best life with nothing to lose. I'm in a new creative space, and I know I'm finally the artist I want to be. “I'm so buzzing for these shows, my biggest gigs to date. I can't wait to get out and play these new songs to everyone."

Fans are able to get first access to tickets by pre-ordering the new album at Tom’s store. Tickets are on general sale from 9am on October 7. The new album release date, and more details, are soon to be announced.

The chart-topping BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated star has already had four UK Top 10 singles this year. Included are two platinum-selling anthems 'Little Bit Of Love' and ‘By Your Side’ which scored in the Top Three most played songs of the year - both taken from Tom’s breakthrough UK #1 album ‘Evering Road’.

A busy summer was capped off performing to huge crowds on the Isle Of Wight Festival mainstage, a homecoming headline show to 15,000 fans at Bedford Park, the Radio 1 Big Weekend, Margate's Dreamland, TRNSMT, Kendall Calling, Boardmasters and more.