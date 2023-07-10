Royal Marine, estate agent and professional cake maker join the ranks at Bedfordshire Police

A Royal Army medic, a Royal Marine, health and safety officer, estate agent and professional cake maker are just some of the new officers who have joined Bedfordshire Police this week.

Twenty-eight officers celebrated passing initial training after spending the last 22 weeks in the classroom learning the basics of policing.

They were in two different cohorts, the fast-track detective route, to become a detective in two years, and the other group on a degree apprenticeship, where they train as an officer alongside gaining a fully funded degree with Anglia Ruskin University.

Former estate agent – student officer Brogan – said: “I’m so pleased I’ve made it through initial training, it was a rollercoaster and I have learnt so much about policing and so much about myself. I found the classroom training tough, I’m not a classroom person but I’ve learnt how resilient I am, and I can’t wait to show how great I can be in the role of a detective and police officer.”

Chief Inspector Chris Simmons said: “Some of the new officers this week have come from the armed forces and joined us on the route where officers gain a degree. Not many people realise that you don’t need A-level to join the degree route, we can take into account work experience or other qualifications.”