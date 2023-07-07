Man taken to hospital after being assaulted in attempted robbery in Bedford

A man has been taken to hospital after being assaulted in an attempted robbery in Bedford.

Police and the ambulance service were called to Foster Hill Road at around 4.15pm on Monday (July 3) – but the two suspects had already fled the scene.

They are described as two Black men – the first around 6ft 2ins, wearing a baseball cap, face covering and black tracksuit, while the second was around 6ft 3ins with braids and was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, Northface coat and was carrying a black side bag.

