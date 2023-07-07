News you can trust since 1845
Man taken to hospital after being assaulted in attempted robbery in Bedford

Armed police reportedly called to scene
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:27 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST

A man has been taken to hospital after being assaulted in an attempted robbery in Bedford.

Police and the ambulance service were called to Foster Hill Road at around 4.15pm on Monday (July 3) – but the two suspects had already fled the scene.

They are described as two Black men – the first around 6ft 2ins, wearing a baseball cap, face covering and black tracksuit, while the second was around 6ft 3ins with braids and was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, Northface coat and was carrying a black side bag.

File photo of a police officer
Anyone with information can call police on 101 or report online quoting reference 40/35720/23.