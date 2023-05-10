Roxton Garden Centre donates tree to school in honour of King’s coronation

Roxton Garden Centre has donated an oak tree to Holywell School to celebrate the King’s coronation.

The gift was given as part of the CelebraTree community campaign where family-run garden centres asked residents to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice to receive a tree.

The tree donated by Roxton Garden Centre

Resident Debbie Saunders nominated the Cranfield school, saying: "The children enjoy the gardening club at school. Planting a coronation tree would add to their memories of the occasion. We have also recently had a tree come down at school and this would be a replacement.”

Phil Hammer, Roxton Garden Centre manager, said: “To celebrate the coronation, we wanted to bring the community together through nature. The CelebraTree campaign recognises the hardworking groups and individuals that make our community what it is.