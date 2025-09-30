Rise in assaults against teachers and council staff in Bedfordshire

Assaults on Bedford Borough Council staff have risen over threefold in just two years, driven by a rise in reports from teachers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to new figures which state two Bedfordshire councils have received 353 reports of assault and abuse against its workers in the past three years.

Central Bedfordshire Council recorded 62 attacks on employees and contractors in 2024/25, with 66 and 62 incidents in the two years before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Bedford Borough Council had 75 reports in 2024/25, a 226% increase on their tally from two years before.

The figures were compiled from FOI requests requested by Legal Expert

Most of those 75 reports – 53 in total – came from teachers. But they weren’t alone in being harmed at work.

Civil Enforcement Officers suffered seven attacks, four of which were physical. Five customer service agents were also physically assaulted.

Eight carers sustained physical or mental harm, while a security officer was physically attacked and an admin staff member received a verbal assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries to staff from assaults included internal damage and a fractured bone.

MB National Officer Kevin Brandstatter, said: "The level of verbal and physical abuse suffered by GMB members employed at local authorities is horrifying.

"These are front line workers, not well paid - but they're left to deal with aggression from the public frustrated by decisions made by their council.

"GMB members are left to deal with angry tenants needing repairs to council housing, motorists raging about a parking ticket and furious parents complaining about the treatment of their children at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Employers have a duty of care and must make sure their workers are safe. GMB recognises how serious this issue is.”

Central Bedfordshire Council explained that 43 physical attacks in 2024/25 led to injuries ranging from bruises to bite marks and puncture wounds.

There were 11 cases of verbal abuse, nine of which were aimed at their Place and Communities team, while ‘threatening behaviour’ towards Finance team employees made up two of six recorded incidents.

Central Bedfordshire’s main recipients of harm were employees in Children’s Services (24 attacks) and Adult Social Care (19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, Bedford Borough Council explained that 758 workers suffered some form of physical injury over the past three years, 292 of which were in 2024/25. At Central Bedfordshire Council, 67 injuries from deliberate and non-deliberate incidents last year contributed to a three-year total of 222.

The Association for Public Service Excellence reported last year that four out of five councillors said that “members, officers or other staff” had experienced intimidation or harassment.

Legal Expert approached more than 150 local authorities in England and found that all of the nearly 100 that responded had recorded cases of abuse against staff.

The figures were compiled by Workplace injury claim specialists Legal Expert. A spokesperson said: “Every employer in this country owes their employees a legal duty of care. This means they must do everything that’s reasonably practicable to keep workers safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That includes reasonable protection against injuries through assault. If a local authority fails to take realistic measures to ensure employees are protected, they’ve failed to uphold their legal duty.

“Not every incident can be predicted or prevented. However, every employee has the right to ask if more could have been done for them and to seek legal advice if they were let down.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.