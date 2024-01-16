Residents near Bedford Park give mixed reaction after Winter Wonderland leaves area looking like a 'black hole'

But council vows to fix it as soon as weather allows

Bedford Park

Neighbours to Bedford Park have been left somewhat ambivalent about the state of the park now the Winter Wonderland has been dismantled.

Some have even hit out on social media, saying the area looks like a black hole.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One said: “Something needs to be done to fix it but it will take a long time. It shouldn’t have been allowed. From a distance it looked like a black hole.”

While another added: “Aren’t they supposed to return the area to how they found it?”

But other residents weren’t fazed by the condition at all – one said: “I don’t think it’s any worse than expected, it will recover, whether naturally or through remedial work. I think it’s a small price to pay for what seems to have been a popular and successful event.”

Another added: “It's grass – the hardest plant on the planet, it’ll grow back. Would much rather have that and a few whinging people than absolutely no events in our town.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However the council has vowed to return it to its former glory once weather allows.

Yesterday (Monday), we reported how the Winter Wonderland – which ran from November 25 to January 3 complete with ice rink and a big wheel – had caused uproar with some councillors after it was revealed the event had gone ahead for the second year without permission. And one councillor – Cllr Zara Layne – said it made a mockery of planning rules

And back in November, residents were also angry they hadn’t been be consulted about the event in the first place

Earlier, Bedford Today approached Stanley Thurston & Sons for comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Bedford Borough Council did respond. A spokesman said: “A debrief with the provider of the event is due to take place on the week commencing the January 22. We believe that footfall was significantly higher than for previous years at this event and will learn more from the event provider at the debrief.