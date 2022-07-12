Redwood Grove: Demolition work could start at Bedford flats as soon as next week

Police have said some limited demolition work could start as soon as next week at Redwood Grove.

Chief Superintendent John Murphy has also addressed various rumours doing the rounds following Monday’s fire – vowing he has an open mind about the cause of the explosion.

He said: “We understand there is a lot of rumour and speculation regarding the cause of the explosion and fire at Redwood Grove last week.

An aerial view of the Redwood Grove fire (Beds Fire & Rescue)

“Due to the complexity of the scene and how difficult it will be to physically get investigators into the building, we know this will be a long and protracted investigation.

“Until we can access the site, we remain open-minded to the cause and detectives are following up numerous lines of enquiry together with fire service investigators.

“I'd like to thank people for their patience and understanding and urge anyone with any information they consider relevant to report it.”

Police have set up an information centre for people to get in touch, report any concerns or find out about family members.