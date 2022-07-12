Redwood Grove: Victim of Bedford explosion named

A woman who died following the explosion and fire at Redwood Grove has been named.

Reena James, 43, is believed to be the only person who has died as a result of the incident in Bedford last Monday (July 4).

Specialist police officers are continuing to support her family after she was formally identified on Friday (July 8).

The fire at Redwood Grove last week

Ms James lived in the block of the flats where the explosion happened just after 9am.

Chief Superintendent John Murphy, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “This must be an awful time for all of Reena’s loved ones and our thoughts are with them at such a difficult and distressing time.