Pupils at Bedford primary school sent home following explosion at Redwood Grove

Students from Shackleton Primary School have been sent home, following an explosion at Redwood Grove.

The school – in Pearcey Road – is quite close to the scene of the fire and the pupils were sent home as a precaution.

Shackleton Primary School should re-open tomorrow

Andy George, headteacher of Shackleton Primary School, told us: “Following the fire in the Redwood Grove area of Bedford earlier today, pupils at Shackleton Primary have been sent home due to the school’s proximity to the incident.