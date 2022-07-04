Pupils at Bedford primary school sent home following explosion at Redwood Grove

Students from Shackleton Primary School have been sent home, following an explosion at Redwood Grove.
The school – in Pearcey Road – is quite close to the scene of the fire and the pupils were sent home as a precaution.
Andy George, headteacher of Shackleton Primary School, told us: “Following the fire in the Redwood Grove area of Bedford earlier today, pupils at Shackleton Primary have been sent home due to the school’s proximity to the incident.
“All children are safe and the school is working with the emergency services. The school expects to re-open tomorrow.”