Public will hear about plans for 1,355 Bedford homes later this year, says council

The council has considered its response to the summer 2022 Local Plan 2040 consultation and has submitted it to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate.

This needs to happen before it can be shown to us – and it sets out where new homes and jobs will be located in Bedford up to 2040.

Advertisement

The Local Plan is used to meet nationally determined growth targets and identify the infrastructure needed to support this.

The council is obliged to plan for 1,355 new homes per year to 2040 (file shot)

Bedford Borough Council is obliged to plan for 1,355 new homes PER YEAR to 2040. New planned services and infrastructure to support these communities include transport, schools and public open spaces.

Advertisement

But we won’t hear exactly what’s what until later this year when the council host a selection of public hearings.

The Plan’s development strategy focuses first on brownfield sites. Sites beyond, but close to, the urban area will help to deliver green infrastructure opportunities, such as the Bedford River Valley Park.

Advertisement

The council says sites at new locations on the East West Rail / A421 corridor will benefit from good access to planned rail stations.

Two new settlements are planned close to new rail stations on the proposed East West Rail line. One will be at the former brickworks at Kempston Hardwick. The other will be at Little Barford where the East West Rail line will cross the East Coast Main Line.

Advertisement

The Plan also focuses on encouraging high-skilled employment opportunities alongside housing development.

Up to 26,700 jobs are planned at sites across the borough.

Advertisement

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson said: “I was pleased that our plan was supported by the majority of councillors from across the political spectrum at last night’s meeting, with Liberal Democrat, Labour, Independent, Green and Conservative Councillors all voting in favour of its submission.

“Submitting our documents to the Planning Inspectorate marks a significant milestone in the planning process. It means that we are one step closer to finalising the plan and delivering much-needed sustainable growth opportunities for new homes and jobs.”

Advertisement