Bedford people are being given the chance to say their say on housing development plans for the Midland Road area.

The build-to-rent scheme, unveiled in September, would be located on the corner of Greyfriars and Midland Road, if it gets the green light

The plan is to deliver a mix of studio apartments and, one, two and three-bedroom homes. The scheme would include onsite facilities such as a gym, a cinema room and public spaces, all of which would be included within the rental fees.

An artist's impression of the Midland Road/Greyfriars plans

A consultation on the proposed redevelopment plans was held yesterday but if you missed it a further consultation is to held on Saturday.

Castlecap and its partners gave a presentation on its Build to Rent (BTR) scheme for the corner of Greyfriars and Midland Road (2/30 Greyfriars & 75/87 Midland Road) to Bedford Borough Council’s Housing Committee back in September 7.

Committee members were told the scheme would create “high-quality and much needed” residential homes in Bedford, and remove “functionally obsolescent” buildings in the town centre.

David Hughes, development manager for the scheme, said the scheme would provide a minimum of 250 to 300 units. Some of the homes will be available at a discount market rent (DMR) for key workers.

The corner of Greyfriars and Midland Road

The consultation aims to bring the community and council together to further discuss the plans before going forward

