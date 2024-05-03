£750k investment to transform Brewhouse in Bedford after Amber Taverns takes over

Bedford's Brewhouse & Kitchen. Picture: Fleurets

A £750k investment is set to transform the Brewhouse & Kitchen building in Bedford High Street after Amber Taverns took over the popular pub.

The pub is due to reopen in September – but without the micro brewery and kitchen, which are being scrapped by the new owner.

Instead, Amber Taverns says it will develop a “modern community pub-style operation”.

Gary Roberts, operations director at Amber Taverns Ltd, explained the transformation will “include a great range of leading draught products and specially curated range of spirits and wines” along with “addition of an awesome audio-visual package will enable the business to show multiple sports platforms from Sky, TNT Sports and Dazn.”

Yesterday we revealed that the sale to Amber Taverns had been confirmed by leisure property specialists Fleurets.

Elysia Wilson-Gunn, divisional director of Fleurets, said: “We are delighted to have successfully assisted Brewhouse & Kitchen in securing a sale and wish Amber Taverns the best of luck with their new location.”

Simon Bunn, managing director of Brewhouse & Kitchen commented, “I'd like to thank Elysia Wilson-Gunn from Fleurets for helping us find a new owner for our site in Bedford. With the local market changing in many town centres, this location will be very successful for Amber Taverns as it was for B&K.”.

The pub had placed an announcement in its window announcing its sudden closure, saying: “It's with regret to announce our last day of trading will be Monday 22nd April. We'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for your loyalty and custom over the years.”