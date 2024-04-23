Mystery as Brewhouse in Bedford's High Street suddenly shuts up shop

It closed yesterday (Monday)
By Clare Turner
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 14:40 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 15:31 BST
The Brewhouse & Kitchen in Bedford High Street has suddenly closed its doors for good.

The popular pub placed an announcement in its window, saying: “It's with regret to announce our last day of trading will be Monday 22nd April. We'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for your loyalty and custom over the years.”

Bedford Today has approached the company for comment but a quick look on it’s site shows a page not found message when you search for the Bedford watering hole.

The Brewhouse and Kitchen, in BedfordThe Brewhouse and Kitchen, in Bedford
The Brewhouse and Kitchen, in Bedford

And one pub goer told Bedford Today when they popped into the Brewhouse & Kitchen at the weekend, they were told they couldn't order food as there were “issues with the kitchen”.

Clearly other pubs in the chain are open as the Brewhouse’smessage invited Bedford drinkers to head to its Highbury or Hoxton pubs which are still trading, along with other sites in the chain.

Bedford Today understands that Amber Taverns is going to buy the Bedford site within the next couple of weeks.

MORE UPDATES TO FOLLOW

