The Princess Royal officially opened National Flying Laboratory Centre’s new flying classroom at Cranfield University on Friday (February 10).

She boarded the specially-adapted Saab 340B aircraft – which will help up to 1,700 students gain invaluable flight test experience every year – and was shown the advanced in-flight technology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as teaching university students, the new flying classroom will also have advanced satellite communications systems which can transmit live flight data, video and audio right into school classrooms around the world.

It will be operated by Cranfield University on behalf of over 20 universities which teach aerospace engineering across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cranfield is the only university in Europe to have its own airport, pilots, air navigation service provider – and its own aircraft.

Princess Anne was also given a short tour of some of the facilities at the university, seeing innovations such as the Multi-User Environment for Autonomous Vehicle Innovation (MUEAVI) – an experimental facility to rapidly develop autonomous vehicles, and infrastructure and collaborative projects with Airbus and Rolls-Royce.

HRH The Princess Royal walks alongside the National Flying Laboratory Centre with vice-chancellor of Cranfield University, Professor Karen Holford CBE FREng (Picture: Cranfield University)

Professor Karen Holford CBE FREng – Cranfield University’s chief executive and vice chancellor – said: “I was extremely proud to show The Princess Royal how the university continues to be right at the forefront of developing the future of flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Not only are we developing the best engineers and future aviation leaders – the innovative research that goes on at Cranfield is helping to push forward technological developments, aviation engineering and sustainability in the sector.”

Professor Dame Helen Atkinson DBE FREng, pro-vice-chancellor – School of Aerospace, Transport Systems and Manufacturing – said: “The new flying classroom really does bring learning to life. Students on board the aircraft – with its bespoke technology – get to experience for themselves what they have studied on the ground.

“And we will bring the excitement of live flight right into schools around the world with the global connected classroom – that's something very special. It is a truly unique and invaluable facility, helping to prepare students for a career in aerospace and inspire the next generation.”