More and more cancer sufferers in Bedford being pushed into financial hardship following diagnosis
"The aggressive nature of the cancer meant I couldn’t carry on”
More cancer sufferers fear they can’t afford to eat or keep a roof over their heads as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.
And many are turning to Macmillan Cancer Support as their budgets are stretched to breaking point.
Macmillan’s advice certainly proved to be a lifeline for Julie Stillman, when her cancer diagnosis forced her to give up her job at Tesco, after 20 years.
Julie, from Flitwick, said: “When I was first diagnosed, I was fully intending to carry on working. I needed the normality and financial security of my job but unfortunately the aggressive nature of the cancer meant I couldn’t carry on.
“My finances were squeezed and I was facing some very hard decisions. Cancer affects the whole family and I didn’t know where to turn.
“The shock and devastation were overwhelming. I was completely wiped out but then I was put in touch with Bhavani and she was amazing.
“She completely took over and sorted everything out for me. I knew then I was going to be alright.”
Macmillan continues to provide long-term support to Julie who, although cancer-free, is no longer able to work due to the toll the cancer and treatment has taken on her.
Bhavani Sarma, Macmillan’s senior welfare rights adviser, said: “More and more people are being pushed into financial hardship as a result of their cancer diagnosis.”
To speak to a welfare rights adviser call 0300 300 8145 or email [email protected]