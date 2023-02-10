News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

More and more cancer sufferers in Bedford being pushed into financial hardship following diagnosis

"The aggressive nature of the cancer meant I couldn’t carry on”

By Clare Turner
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 4:46pm

More cancer sufferers fear they can’t afford to eat or keep a roof over their heads as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

And many are turning to Macmillan Cancer Support as their budgets are stretched to breaking point.

Read More
Bedford mum in £100k appeal for life-prolonging cancer treatment as doctors say ...
More people are turning to Macmillan Cancer Support with concerns they can’t afford to eat or keep a roof over their heads
Most Popular

Macmillan’s advice certainly proved to be a lifeline for Julie Stillman, when her cancer diagnosis forced her to give up her job at Tesco, after 20 years.

Julie, from Flitwick, said: “When I was first diagnosed, I was fully intending to carry on working. I needed the normality and financial security of my job but unfortunately the aggressive nature of the cancer meant I couldn’t carry on.

“My finances were squeezed and I was facing some very hard decisions. Cancer affects the whole family and I didn’t know where to turn.

“The shock and devastation were overwhelming. I was completely wiped out but then I was put in touch with Bhavani and she was amazing.

Bhavani Sarma, senior welfare rights adviser at Macmillan

“She completely took over and sorted everything out for me. I knew then I was going to be alright.”

Macmillan continues to provide long-term support to Julie who, although cancer-free, is no longer able to work due to the toll the cancer and treatment has taken on her.

Bhavani Sarma, Macmillan’s senior welfare rights adviser, said: “More and more people are being pushed into financial hardship as a result of their cancer diagnosis.”

To speak to a welfare rights adviser call 0300 300 8145 or email [email protected]

BedfordCancerMacmillan Cancer SupportTesco