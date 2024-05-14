Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing man with links to Bedford

Have you seen him?

Police have released this photograph of missing David Trujillo – and are appealing for your help to find him.

The 71-year-old was last seen in Southampton on May 8 but has links to Bedford.

David is described as white, 6ft 2in, of medium build, with grey hair which is balding on top. He has dark glasses and may be wearing a grey top and jogging bottoms with a black flat cap.

He speaks with a slight Spanish accent, walks with a big stick which comes up to his shoulder, but may potentially be using a mobility scooter.