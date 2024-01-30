Police ask public to avoid Bedford's Embankment as they search for missing man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have asked members of the public to avoid the Embankment as they continue their search for a missing man.
Yesterday (Monday), Bedford Today revealed how Bedfordshire Police had made an appeal to find 78-year-old Gregor after becoming “extremely concerned” for his welfare.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They’ve also released new images – captured between 6.05am and 6.20am yesterday – show Gregor making his way from the Embankment to Duck Mill Lane, Bedford.
In a statement on social media, officers said: “We are asking anyone who may have been jogging in the area and seen Gregor to please come forward and report any information. We are also appealing to drivers who may have captured Gregor on dashcam footage, to please get in touch too.
“While our investigation is ongoing, officers and specialist teams will be carrying out searches in the vicinity of the Embankment where Gregor was last seen. We would ask for members of the public to avoid the area as much as possible while enquiries are ongoing.”