Bedfordshire Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 78-year-old from Bedford

Have you seen Gregor?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Gregor.

He’s been missing from Bedford since 5am today (Monday) and police say they are “extremely concerned” for his welfare.

The 78-year-old is described as being around 5ft 5in, with dark/grey hair, a moustache and he was wearing a pink and brown checked shirt and jeans. He’s not believed to be wearing a coat.