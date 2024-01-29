Bedfordshire Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 78-year-old from Bedford
Have you seen him?
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Gregor.
He’s been missing from Bedford since 5am today (Monday) and police say they are “extremely concerned” for his welfare.
The 78-year-old is described as being around 5ft 5in, with dark/grey hair, a moustache and he was wearing a pink and brown checked shirt and jeans. He’s not believed to be wearing a coat.
Anyone with info should call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 118 of 29 January.