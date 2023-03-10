Plans submitted for four-storey 36 affordable housing apartments at Bedford Heights

While one resident brands the design an eyesore, another hails it as cool

"Much-needed” plans have been submitted for 36 affordable housing apartments a four-storey building in Bedford Heights.

The project is being driven by Verve Developments Ltd – which owns the site – and affordable housing provider IMPAKT Housing & Support, which will be managing them if it gets the thumbs up.

How the building at Bedford Heights might look (Credit atelier-sm architects)

The homes will be located over a small area of car park on the eastern boundary of Bedford Heights, following the height of the existing building, and will overlook green space to the east.

Tim Pain, director of Verve Developments Ltd, said: “We have owned Bedford Heights for nine years and in that time have always sought to make a positive impact not just within the business centre but amongst the wider Bedford community.

“I am keen to provide a legacy at Bedford Heights and for Verve Developments to help facilitate on a not-for-profit basis the creation of 36 new homes for those on low incomes who are struggling to get on the housing ladder.

"In the final plans we have been able to achieve 36 homes whilst following the height of the existing Bedford Heights. This project will directly improve beyond measure the lives of 36 people.”

An artist's impression of the plans at Bedford Heights (Credit atelier-sm architects)

Paul Hunt is Chief Executive of IMPAKT Housing & Support, added: “These homes are much needed in Bedford to provide accommodation to our residents on low incomes with safe, comfortable, accessible housing. We are very grateful indeed to Verve Developments who have donated the land.”

The plans have received a mixed reaction on social media with one calling it an “eyesore” while another called the four-storey building a “cool building design”.

Agents DLP Planning confirmed plans have now been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.