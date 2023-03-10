400 new homes could be built in Elstow

An application for a ‘screening opinion’ has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council

Plans for up to 400 new homes in Elstow are in the pipeline as an application for a ‘screening opinion’ has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

Before submitting a planning application, developers can apply for a screening opinion to see if their planned development is to be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

In this case, it is for the development of up to 400 dwellings on land at Abbey Fields, Elstow and includes ‘green infrastructure’ and the provision of a pedestrian/cycle bridge across the A421.

File picture of construction site

The site is located on the southern edge of Bedford, to the north of A421, east of A6 and south of B530 West End.

The site has been identified as a residential allocation in the pre-submission version of the emerging Bedford Local Plan 2040.

More information on the screening opinion application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/00438/EIASCR.

The applicants have also submitted a screening opinion application for the provision of up to 95,000sqm of commercial floor space on land at Pear Tree Farm on the other side of the A421, reference 23/00439/EIASCR.

Jason Matthews, Director of M&S Estates, said: “Our vision for Pear Tree Farm, which is allocated in the Submission 2040 Bedford Local Plan, is to deliver a state-of-the-art life sciences campus for Bedford.

“This has the potential to put Bedford on the map in the life science sector and create a significant number of high-quality career opportunities and jobs.

“This opportunity is coming forward as one, connected vision alongside new homes at Abbey Fields, which has been earmarked for residential development by the Borough Council.

