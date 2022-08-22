Plans for new eco-friendly countryside retreat in Riseley

A new holiday park with six eco-lodges could be built in Riseley, Bedfordshire.

Planning permission has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council to build six self-contained eco-lodges and to replace a temporary homestead with office/family accommodation.

If approved, the eco-lodges at Hill Farm, Melchbourne Road, will be short-stay countryside retreat lets.

Hill Farm

The application said partnerships with local eateries will provide guests with discounts and special programmes to encourage local economic collaboration.

The area for the current homestead will be cleared to make way for the development of a large new manager’s accommodation.

This will act as both the homestead for the family managing the farm and as a business premises to run company operations.

The application includes a new site entrance which will form a gravel road crescent connecting two visitor parking areas.

Hill Farm is made up of 22 acres of arable land and a two acre homestead; which currently includes a two-bed bungalow (temporary park home) andtwo static caravans.

The proposal is part of a planned expansion of activities at the Farm, which, the applicant said, are designed to bring outside visitors to the farm and engage with the rural context and sustainable farm practices.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 22/01571/FUL.