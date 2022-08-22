New wedding venue for Bedford could be on the cards as application submitted for Hinwick Hall

Bedford borough could have a new year-round venue for weddings and civil ceremonies if plans for Hinwick Hall go ahead.

A planning application has been submitted to allow the use of Hinwick Hall, Wollaston Road, Hinwick as a “venue for the performance of marriages and civil partnerships ancillary to the existing main use as a single-family dwelling”.

Hinwick Hall, a Grade II* 16th Century country house, is located approximately ½ kilometre outside of Podington.

The Hinwick Hall site

The applicants are of the view that this permission may not be required because the proposal will not have any significant impact on the local amenity.

A spokesperson for Hinwick Hall said: “The reason that we consider that formal permission is not required is that planning permission is only required for a material change of use.

“We consider that, as the proposal will not have any significant impact on the buildings or the land on the estate, it does not involve any material change.”

Hinwick Hall is already being advertised online as a wedding venue “for couples enthusiastic about antiquity, whimsy, mystery & beauty.”

The spokesperson said: “Under the General Permitted Development Order, planning permission is not required for the use of land for any purpose for no more than 28 days in any calendar year.

“This means that celebrations of weddings can take place in the grounds of the estate without planning permission for up to 28 days per year.”

A separate application will be made for approval of Hinwick Hall as an approved venue for the solemnization of marriages and the registration of civil partnerships.

The spokesperson added: “There is a distinction between the holding of the formal ceremonies for weddings and civil partnerships and the celebrations of the weddings and civil partnerships.

“In order to obtain approval under the amended Marriage Act 1949 and the Civil Partnership Act 2004 for premises to be approved as a venue for the actual marriage and civil partnership ceremonies, it is necessary to have confirmation from the local authority that is content for the premises to be used for the purpose of conducting marriage and civil partnership ceremonies.

“We believe that the proposal to use Hinwick Hall as a venue for weddings ceremonies will be of benefit not only to couples wishing to get married but also to the wider local community.

“A range of businesses and the employees of those businesses will benefit including caterers, florists and photographers.”

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 22/01840/COU.