Bedford dancer, aged 12, joins National Youth Ballet
She’ll perform in London and Birmingham
By Clare Turner
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:51 am
A young dancer from Turvey has joined National Youth Ballet of Great Britain.
Alyssia Power, 12, will join a team of professional dancers to perform at The Crescent Theatre, Birmingham and Sadler’s Wells, London.
The Bedford Modern School pupil began learning to dance at the age of three, attending Power Academy of Dance.
She said: “I’m so happy and excited to be joining National Youth Ballet, working with world-class choreographers and performing on stage in London and Birmingham.”