News you can trust since 1845

Bedford dancer, aged 12, joins National Youth Ballet

She’ll perform in London and Birmingham

By Clare Turner
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:51 am

A young dancer from Turvey has joined National Youth Ballet of Great Britain.

Alyssia Power, 12, will join a team of professional dancers to perform at The Crescent Theatre, Birmingham and Sadler’s Wells, London.

The Bedford Modern School pupil began learning to dance at the age of three, attending Power Academy of Dance.

Alyssia Power

Most Popular

She said: “I’m so happy and excited to be joining National Youth Ballet, working with world-class choreographers and performing on stage in London and Birmingham.”

You can book tickets for Birmingham (August 25 and 26) and London (September 4) here

BirminghamLondon