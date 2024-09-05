Passengers advised to plan weekend journeys ahead of vital railway upgrades on Midland Main Line

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Passengers are being advised to plan weekend journeys in advance of ongoing multi-million-pound work to electrify the Midland Main Line.

Teams will be working on Saturday September 21 and Sunday September 22 and on Saturday September 28 and Sunday September 29 to:

> Upgrade existing overhead lines which power trains and track south of Bedford.

> Install new switches and crosses south of Bedford, the specialist equipment used by trains to cross from one track to another.

The essential work will mean future passengers can expect smoother, faster, and quieter journeys between the East Midlands and London.

When complete, the South of Bedford upgrade will allow East Midlands Railway (EMR) to run its new fleet of electric trains up to 125mph.

In addition teams will be upgrading track in preparation for the Agar Grove bridge project and carrying out drainage work between Radlett and Agar Grove.

While this work is carried out, EMR and Thameslink will be operating a revised train service, with buses replacing all trains between Luton and Bedford.

Passengers are being encouraged to check their journey before they travel online or via EMR’s and Thameslink’s social media channels and website.

Gavin Crook, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “Upgrading the overhead line equipment and installing new switches and crosses is vital in the wider Midland Main Line electrification project.

“We are also upgrading track as part of the Agar Grove bridge project which is a crucial step in our preparation work for December.

Philippa Cresswell, Customer Service Director for East Midlands Railway, added: “We recommend customers planning to travel to or from London on 21, 22, 28 or 29 September to check journeys in advance by looking for updates on the EMR website.”

“We are working closely with Network Rail to keep customers moving throughout the engineering work, and EMR services will be running where possible, however journey times may be longer than normal with rail replacement buses and amended timetables in place.”

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Thameslink, said: “Thanks in advance to our customers for your patience while Network Rail carry out these essential improvements. We’ve arranged replacement buses to help you complete your journeys between Bedford and Luton on these weekends, so please plan ahead and allow extra time.”

Click here for more information.