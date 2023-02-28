News you can trust since 1845
Over 1,500 musicians and actors to visit Bedford as part of major festival

Don’t miss the return of this popular eight-day festival

By Clare Turner
12 hours ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 3:41pm

The Bedfordshire Festival of Music, Speech & Drama returns this Saturday (March 4) with over 1,500 musicians and actors set to perform in more than 250 competitive classes.

The eight-day festival will showcase the finest musical and dramatic talent from across the county and beyond – giving people of all ages and abilities the chance to perform on the stages of the Corn Exchange, Howard Room and Harpur Suite.

Included will be classical music, musical theatre and jazz as well as creative performances and Shakespeare.

Previous performers at the Bedfordshire Festival of Music, Speech & Drama
Audience members can attend any of the sessions throughout the event for £2.50.

On Friday, March 10, the festival hosts the Bedford Music Hub Showcase from 6.30pm at the Corn Exchange.

The festival concludes on Saturday, March 11 with a gala concert – again at the Corn Exchange – where the most outstanding performers from across the eight days will compete for overall festival prizes.

Visit here to find out more about the Bedfordshire Festival

