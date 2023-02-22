Panic Shack will headline Ceremony #3 this summer.

The third iteration of Esquires’ all-dayer Ceremony will return this summer and organisers have revealed more than a dozen of the acts which will be playing.

Welsh quartet Panic Shack, who recently finished their own sell-out tour of the UK, will headline the venue’s main stage while other acts including Hotel Lux, Divorce and The Lounge Society are all set to play at Ceremony #3.

The multi room, gender balanced, festival is curated by the team of promoters at Esquires – The Pad Presents, Roar Club and Club Biscuit – with the aim of showcasing some of the best new acts in music.

Kev Bailey from The Pad Presents said: “Juggling touring artists schedules has proved quite tricky getting this one in place, but for 2023 we have a killer line up.

“Not only that, we have also been able to reduce the ticket price without compromising the quality and we still have the outdoor patio acts to announce, we expect this one to fly.”

Ceremony #3 will take place on Saturday, June 10, and tickets go on sale this Friday.

Across the day, Ceremony attendees will be able to hear the alt-country pathos of 6Music favourites Divorce, the fire and passion of Snayx and the guitar pyrotechnics of Treeboy and Arc.

Completing the main line-up is the evocative 80s dreampop of She’s In Parties, Big Special, Dog Race, Bloody/Bath, Junodef, Enjoyable Listens and Deadletter.

As with previous years there will also be street food stalls and an outdoor stage curated by Blender with artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

The initial batch of tickets for Ceremony #3 cost £20 and are available from 10am on Friday, February 24, via seetickets.

They can also be bought in person from Slide Record Shop in Bedford and at Esquires’ bar.