One takeaway in Bedford's Midland Road needs 'urgent improvement' following ZERO food hygiene rating

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and it’s not good news for two Bedford takeaways.

Most restaurants and takeaways have scored well – but FSA inspectors told Romans Pizza, in Midland Road, ‘urgent improvement is required’ while King Kebab, in Tavistock Street, needs ‘major improvement’.

Back in January, Romans Pizza was told it needed some improvement with a two rating, so in the space of a month the takeaway has dropped two points to a zero rating.

Is one of your favourites in this month's list?

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

A Casa asa di Anna, Castle Road, Bedford – rated on February 15

You For Coffee Ltd, Howard Street, Bedford – rated on February 12

McDonalds at Mcdonalds, Fairhill, Bedford – rated on February 6

Radhuni Cafe Bar Grill Restaurant, The Embankment, Bedford – rated on January 5

Open Group Food Manufacturing Limited, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on January 4

The Sun Inn, Grange Road, Felmersham – rated on February 23

Kempston Rovers Football Club, Hillgrounds Road, Kempston – rated on February 14

Ye Three Fyshes Inn, Bridge Street, Turvey – rated on February 9

Manny’s Kitchen, Great Denham – rated on February 19

Subway, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on February 8

RATED 4

Nomad Cafe, Church Arcade, Bedford – rated on February 8

RATED 3

The Old Curiosity Cafe, Bromham Road, Bedford – rated on February 12

The Chequers Inn, Hall End Road, Wootton – rated on February 15

RATED 1

King Kebab, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on February 15

RATED 0