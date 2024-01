One restaurant in Bedford's Tavistock Street needs 'major improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings

Is it one of your favourites?

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA)

Most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored well, with only one – Marmaris Grill Restaurant in Tavistock Street – needing ‘major improvement’ and two others – Romans Pizza in Midland Road and Pat’s Pizza in Wootton – needing ‘some improvement’.

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

Delicious Desserts, High Street, Bedford – rated on December 11

St Peter’s, St Peter’s Street, Bedford – rated on November 29

Tesco Family Dining Ltd, Cardington Road, Bedford – rated on November 25

Tesco Family Dining Ltd, Riverfield Drive, Bedford – rated on November 22

Wilstead Bowls Club at Bowling Green Club House, Bedford Road, Wilstead – rated on November 20

The Foresters Arms, Union Street, Bedford – rated on December 12

The Cross Keys, Tithe Road, Kempston – rated on December 7

The Horse And Jockey, Church End, Ravensden – rated on December 6

The Pheasant, Kimbolton Road, Bedford – rated on December 5

Swan Inn, Bridge End, Bromham, Bedford – rated on November 30

Golden Fish Bar, London Road, Bedford – rated on December 7

Geek Retreat Bedford, Harpur Centre, Bedford – rated on January 4

Tiger Lily Chinese Takeaway, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on December 18

Sinclair Coffee House, Broadmead Road, Stewartby – rated on December 13

Open Group Food Manufacturing Limited, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on November 17

The Crown Inn, Green End, Little Staughton – rated on November 17

Toastie City at Wootton Blue Cross, Bedford Road, Wootton – rated on December 14

RATED 4

The Gordon Arms, Castle Road, Bedford – rated on October 27

Artisan Bakery, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on October 27

Daley’s Club, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on September 30

Green Coffee Co, at Bedford Central Library, Harpur Street, Bedford – rated on November 15

Paella Fella Bedford, Kempston – rated on November 21

Food Top Chinese, Williamson Road, Kempston – rated on November 23

Chicken & Spice, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on November 27

Deshi Spice Restaurant, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on December 5

Thai To Walk, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on November 22

Paul's Fish and Chips, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on November 17

Rack and Bone, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on December 7

RATED 3

Subway, Pod A, London Road, Bedford – rated on November 1

Tasty Plaice, The Fairway, Bedford – rated on November 17

Al Fairoz, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on November 22

Cai ba, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on November 27

The Pavilion At The Park, Park Avenue, Bedford – rated on November 30

RATED 2

Romans Pizza, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on October 31

Pat’s Pizza, Yew Tree Court, Bedford Road, Wootton – rated on November 22

RATED 1