Off-duty officer saves mother's life after she finds her covered in blood inside Bedford house

She broke into the house only to discover a young child was in danger too

An off-duty police officer who saved the life of a mother covered in blood has been given a national award for her selfless actions.

PC Patrizia Vetere forced her way into a property in Bedford where she found a woman severely injured and covered in blood – and a young child in danger too.

Without hesitation, she disarmed the attacker, detaining him for 20 minutes until officers arrived.

Brave PC Patrizia Vetere with her award

She said: “I heard a noise and something didn’t feel right, it wasn’t a scream or cry but something just felt off. I am not sure whether it was intuition, or an officer’s gut feeling, but something made me stop, and I am so grateful I did because I was able to save a woman’s life.”

And on Monday, she was awarded Bravest Police Woman of the Year for her actions back in November 2020.

PC Vetere went on to say: “It was an honour to receive the award, and be recognised for my actions, but also the actions of those around me.”

John Murphy, assistant chief constable at Bedfordshire Police, said: “PC Patrizia Vetere deserves to be praised for her bravery and quick thinking in what was an intense and scary situation.

“Without a thought for herself, she intervened in what I have no doubt would have been an extremely intimidating situation.

“I am convinced that if Patrizia didn’t take the action she did, including linking in with on-duty officers, that the victim would have highly likely sustained life-changing injuries, if not fatal.

“She has acted selflessly, but also in a calculated and thorough way to ensure her safety and that of those around her, displaying all the character traits of an exemplary police officer. We are so proud that she is part of Bedfordshire Police.”

